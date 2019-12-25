Ighalo Rules out Return to Super Eagles

Shanghai Shenhua striker, Odion Ighalo has dismissed reports suggesting he could come out of international retirement.

Ighalo, 30, made his debut for the senior national team in 2015 and went on to score 16 goals in 35 appearances.

He called time on his international career after the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations where he emerged the top scorer of the tournament.

“The talks are all rubbish, they are mere rumours,” Ighalo told Sports Extra.

“When you see your team play, you will want to participate, but the young boys are doing very well.

“Osimhen is doing fantastically well. And it’s good to just keep encouraging them to learn from their mistakes.”

“It’s good, I’m happy they are doing well, that’s the most important thing,” he concluded.