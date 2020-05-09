Ighalo Reveals Which Manchester United Goal He’ll Never Forget

Nigerian Forward Odion Ighalo says he will never forget his first start and goal for Manchester United.

Ighalo, 30, joined his boyhood club on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

He was handed his first start in a Europa League game against Club Brugge after playing as a second-half substitute in his first two outings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

The Nigeria International however repaid his gaffer’s trust in him by doubling United’s advantage in the 34th minute.

Speaking in an interview with MUTV, Ighalo said:

“It’s a great memory and it was a dream come true. Starting your first game and scoring your first goal at the same time, it’s something you’ll always cherish in your life,” said Ighalo.

“In the years to come, I’ll look back at my first start for the team and my first goal.”

“The atmosphere in the stadium was mad, the fans were singing and supporting the team.

“They were supporting me and signing my name and that gave me more courage and more spirit to fight, to score even more. I’m very happy about that. It’s going to be in my head forever.”

After settling for a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Manchester United progressed to the next round with a comfortable 5-0 victory at home.

“It was a great game, and we won 5-0 after the away game when we drew 1-1,” Ighalo added.

“Coming home to Old Trafford, we knew we needed to win that game for us to go into the next round. We started so well, we were pressing up high and tried to attack from start to finish. It was a great display from the team 5-0 in the Europa League is not easy.”