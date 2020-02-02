Ighalo Reveals When He’ll Resume Manchester United Training

Odion Ighalo has arrived the UK after his transfer deadline day move to Manchester United and the Forward will resume training with his new teammates on Monday.

Ighalo joined Manchester United for the rest of the 2019-20 season on a short loan deal, after the postponement of the kick off of the new Chinese Super League season.

The former Watford FC Striker touched down Manchester on Sunday, a day after Manchester United’s latest Premier League fixture at Old Trafford against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“It is a dream come true” 🔴 New Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo has arrived in the UK from China — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 2, 2020

His move was one of the biggest shockers on deadline day of this season’s January Transfer window, but the 30 year-old has described it “as a dream come true”.

Ighalo left England on deadline day in 2017 for China with Changchun Yatai in a deal worth £20 million.

He would later switching to Shanghai Shenhua with whom he won his first ever club silverware, last term.

His return to England has sparked mix feelings and he admits this situation has been a whirlwind of some sort.

“It’s been crazy you know,” Ighalo told Sky Sports News. “I’m happy to be in Manchester first and this is a great opportunity for me.

“I’m grateful to God and to my agent and to the coach who’s given me the opportunity to be here, to walk out with the team and finish very well this season.

“It’s a dream come true because since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamed about Man Utd. But this is reality now, so I can’t say much until I get started.”

He added: “I am happy to be here and to work out with the team and finish very well this season.

“The plan is to just chill today because I travelled a very long way from Shanghai to Manchester.

“Today is to just rest and tomorrow we start to work.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested the new buy will be allowed to rest , but is expected to bring much to the table.

“We will give him time to settle. He is a striker, has a physical presence and is a goalscorer so he will give us a lot.

“You would be thrilled when you have been a Manchester United supporter your whole life and you’ve been working your whole life.

“He’s a different type of striker. He’s a proven goalscorer, physical presence,” Solskjaer added.

“It also gives us a chance to rest Mason Greenwood and to rest Anthony Martial at times with so many games coming up.”

“Being the top scorer in the African Cup of Nations tells you a lot about the qualities we are going to get.”