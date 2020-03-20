Ighalo Reveals First Manchester United Jersey He Ever Bought

Following his move to Manchester United, Odion Ighalo says he’s happy to be joining the club of his dream and explained what it takes to be fan of the Red Devils while growing up in his native country Nigeria.

Ighalo, 30, signed for Manchester United on a six-month loan deal back in January and he has wasted no time to settle at the club.

The player has made headline several times since making the move to old Trafford, but many can’t get enough of Ighalo’s story as a United fan when he was younger.

Ighalo who visited United as a fan back in 2013, told Manchester evening that he had the chance to go elsewhere, but playing for United means he has an opportunity to fulfill his childhood dream.

United supporters have quickly warmed to Ighalo, who has fond memories of watching the team in Nigeria. “It’s good. You have to go to an event centre and pay to watch the games.”

“I have a United shirt , but there is no name on it and you have to pay to have a name on it, so it was difficult.”

“Any time United were playing, I’d go with my siblings. You’d have to pay to watch the games and now people are watching me and United. It is a big fanbase and it is growing even bigger.

“Everybody is sending me messages saying they can’t wait to see me and watch the United games. I am very happy about that.”

Few minutes after his move to United was made official, Ighalo’s picture in Manchester United jersey circulated the social media and it was the beginning of his good relationship with the Manchester United fans.

Ighalo has featured in eight games and scored four goal for the club in the process.