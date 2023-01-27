Ighalo not listed for Super Cup semi-final match, Al Hilal dumped Out

Odion Ighalo missed Al Hilal’s Saudi Super Cup semi-final match against Al Fayha on Thursday night.
Ighalo also missed Al Hilal’s last three League games, but it is uncertain if the Forward is carrying a major injury.
It’ll be recalled Ighalo was named in the Riyadh All-star side that battled Paris Saint-Germain in an exhibition game. But, the 33 year-old did not play any part in the game.
He was part of Al Hilal’s promotional event when they welcomed Formula E stars recently.
