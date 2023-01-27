Ighalo not listed for Super Cup semi-final match, Al Hilal dumped Out

Odion Ighalo missed Al Hilal’s Saudi Super Cup semi-final match against Al Fayha on Thursday night.

Ighalo also missed Al Hilal’s last three League games, but it is uncertain if the Forward is carrying a major injury.

It’ll be recalled Ighalo was named in the Riyadh All-star side that battled Paris Saint-Germain in an exhibition game. But, the 33 year-old did not play any part in the game.

He was part of Al Hilal’s promotional event when they welcomed Formula E stars recently.

 

Meanwhile on Thursday, Al Hilal missed the presence of their top scorer, as they were stunned by the lowly Al Fayha at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

The Blue Waves were dethroned and will not defend the Cup which they won last season.

