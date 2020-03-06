Ighalo makes Audacious Manchester United Title Claim

Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo says he wants to help Manchester United lift the FA cup title this season.

Manchester are still waiting for their first FA Cup title since beating Crystal Palace at Wembley in the final of 2014 edition.

Ighalo who scored twice in the fifth round tie with Derby County on Thursday to send the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men into the last eight of this season’s edition has now revealed he’s readiness to help win the cup again.

“I watched Manchester United in the FA Cup a lot, which was great, and I loved playing in it with Watford.

“Now, I want to go far and win it, if possible, to crown my success here with the team.” He said after his brace against Derby.

It could recalled that Ighalo won his career title when he lifted the Chinese FA cup with Shanghai Shenhua last season.

Meanwhile Ighalo and his Manchester United teammates will slug it out against Tottenham Hotspurs’ conqueror Norwich City at Carrow road for a place in the last four of the competition.