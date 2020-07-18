Ighalo Issues Chelsea Warning, Hopes to Banish FA Cup Jinx

Odion Ighalo says reaching English FA Cup final with Manchester United will be a dream come true for him and one of the biggest achievements in his career.

Ighalo narrowly missed out of a place in the final back in 2016 with his former club Watford, however United remain favorite to reach this year final.

The Nigerian has scored three goals in this year’s competition and is expected to lead United’s attack when they take on Chelsea in the semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ighalo said the match remains one of the most important game of his career and hopes to banish the sad memory of losing the 2016 semifinal.

“To get to the [FA Cup] final would be great for me in my life and my career. I missed out in 2016 and I have the opportunity to now get to the final with the club I’ve supported all my life. It would make my dreams perfect,” He said.

The Forward does express some concerns about Sunday’s opponent, Chelsea, and warns that they (Manchester United) must be wary of the Blues despite defeating them three times already this season.

“We have beaten them [Chelsea] three times this season I think, one in the Carabao Cup and two in the league, and we’re playing them now in the semi-final. All those games don’t count though.”

“As a professional, you have to be ready, you have to have that mental strength to be ready. We train hard to keep fit and I’m always ready when I’m called upon, and I will give 100 per cent. You always have to stay focused,” He told the club’s official website.