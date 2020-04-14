Ighalo is Happy at Manchester United, He Should Stay – Ideye

Brown Ideye has advised Odion Ighalo to shun a move back to the Chinese Super league side Shanghai Shenhua and remain with Manchester United.

Ighalo has impressed since joining Manchester United in January loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua.

The Nigerian striker has scored four goals in eight games since joining the club and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted that he hinted that the player’s services will surely be needed at Old Trafford next season.

However reports from section of English media had it that the Nigerian has been offered a new lucrative deal by the parent club to return to the club for next season.

Ighalo reportedly could pocket close to £400, 000 from the new Shanghai Shenhua deal, but Ideye who spoke with footballlive has now advised his compatriot to continue writing his good love story with United and reject a move back to the Chinese league.

“I think Ighalo should stay and I think he’s happy in England and sometimes it gets to a point in player’s career that you don’t think about the money,” said Ideye.

Ideye on his part is enjoying good season with his Greek Aris and has scored seven goals this season, before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.