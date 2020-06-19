Ighalo in Manchester United Squad to Face Mourinho’s Tottenham

Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have been included in Manchester United’s squad to face Tottenham on Friday.

Ighalo and the rest of the team have been training for the past few weeks, they will now travel to London to face Jose Mourinho’s men for a place in the top four.

While Ighalo joined the team back in January, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are just returning to the team for the first time since suffering back and ankle injuries in December and January respectively.

In the absence of Rashford, Ighalo has been a hit at the club and scoring four goals in eight appearances before the campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile Ighalo will be hoping to score his first league goal for Manchester United, against the team that also wanted also wanted to sign him back in January.