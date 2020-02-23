Ighalo Gets Old Trafford Debut in Manchester United 3-0 Win Over Watford

Odion Ighalo came on in the final 10 minutes of Manchester United’s premier league game against Watford at Old Trafford for his home debut and was close, yet again, to registering his first goal since joining the club.

Ighalo was brought on for Anthony Martial for the third time in his Manchester United career, in a like for like substitution.

Martial was one of the goalscorers for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on the day as they improved their chances of punching a UEFA Champions League ticket for next season.

January signing Bruno Fernandes had opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Martial doubled with a delicate chip over the Watford goalkeeper.

Youngster Mason Greenwood added the third to complete the rout and five minutes later the Reds’ Boss introduced Ighalo for his first game at Old Trafford as a United player.

Much like in the game against Chelsea, the Nigerian could have marked his entrance with a goal, this time denied by a defender after he rounded the goalkeeper but was forced wide.

His shot was deflected off for a corner kick but the biggest goalscoring opportunity that late as Manchester United would rather manage the scoreline and wrap up with another comfortable win in the league.

It’s now two wins on the bounce since Ighalo’s EPL debut for the Red Devils against Chelsea. The first back to back league wins for Solskjaer since last December.