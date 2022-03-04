Ighalo fires Al Shabab past Al Nassr, Tops Goal scoring chart in Saudi Arabia

By
Editor
-
0
111
Odion Ighalo celebrates his goal. Photo credit | Twitter (ighalojude)

Odion Ighalo was on top of his game on Thursday night as he put in a fine display inspiring Al Hilal to an emphatic 4-0 win against Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional Football League.

Ighalo bagged a goal and an assist in the fixture; setting up skipper Salem Al-Dawsari for the second goal, before finishing the rout with a peach of a goal for the fourth.


The 32 year-old Nigerian has been peerless since arriving at the Blue Waves and is already a fan favorite.

 

He now has 15 goals this season, which puts him top of the goal scorer’s standings in the league.

 

Nigeria’s World Cup playoff qualifiers is in a few weeks and the Super Eagles Coaches will hope the Forward brings his form, should he make the list for the double header against Ghana.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here