Ighalo fires Al Shabab past Al Nassr, Tops Goal scoring chart in Saudi Arabia

Odion Ighalo was on top of his game on Thursday night as he put in a fine display inspiring Al Hilal to an emphatic 4-0 win against Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional Football League.
Ighalo bagged a goal and an assist in the fixture; setting up skipper Salem Al-Dawsari for the second goal, before finishing the rout with a peach of a goal for the fourth.
د 75″ الهدف الرابع لـ #الهلال عن طريق اللاعب ” ايغالو ”
The 32 year-old Nigerian has been peerless since arriving at the Blue Waves and is already a fan favorite.
He now has 15 goals this season, which puts him top of the goal scorer’s standings in the league.