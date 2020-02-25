Ighalo exhilarated Watford fans chant his name

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says it was “special”seeing Watford’s fans chant his name at the end of Sunday’s match at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old netted 40 goals in 100 appearances during his stay at Vicarage Road before leaving for China’s Changchum Yatai and was given a warm reception by the traveling fans.

The deadline-day signing made his Old Trafford debut against his former club and almost scored late on following a defensive mistake.

Speaking after the match, the former Nigeria international spoke about his affection for Watford and said he hopes they avoid relegation this season.

“It’s always special to hear the Watford fans sing your name because they know what I’ve done for them in the past when I was there. They are always in my heart and I love them for that,”Ighalo told Watford Observer.

“My wish is for them to keep fighting to remain in the Premier League because I know they have a good team, they are good people, it’s a family club and they have a good owner and I just wish them all the very best to remain in the Premier League,”

The former Super Eagles striker has made three substitute appearances for the Red Devils so far.

He will hope to feature more prominently when they take on Club Brugge in the return leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.