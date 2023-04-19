Ighalo double settles Riyadh derby; Ronaldo fires blank

Al Nassr suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby, Tuesday night, thanks to an Odion Ighalo brace, and Cristiano Ronaldo could only watch as he was overshadowed by another Ex-Manchester United striker.
Ighalo scored both of Al Hilal’s penalty kicks to deal a severe blow to Al Nassr’s chances of clinching the Saudi Pro League championship.
Ighalo won the first penalty himself in the 40th minute after his acrobatic overhead kick hit the arm of defender Abdulelah Al-Amri.
The second penalty was awarded 15 minutes into the second half, when Al-Hilal winger Michael was brought down by Jaloliddin Masharipov.
The Nigerian stepped forward and converted the second penalty kick, picking the same spot as the first and the result same as the previous.
📊 IGHALO 🔝 😍
50 Matches and 42 Goals with #AlHilal 💙 pic.twitter.com/t8n03Uifx6
