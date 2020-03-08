Ighalo Celebrates Manchester Derby Debut Victory

Odion Ighalo played just over six minutes in his first ever Manchester Derby and the Nigerian Forward was on the winning side, as United stunned the EPL Champions Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ighalo came off the bench late in the second half with United leading 1-0, courtesy an Anthony Martial goal in the 30th minute and assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

🥰 We think @IghaloJude enjoyed his first Manchester derby… pic.twitter.com/KC4wpj8xnC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 8, 2020

The January-loan signing was involved involved in Man United’s second goal.

He held up play for Fred, back-heeling the ball to send the Midfielder on his way, but the latter’s cross was intercepted.

A hasty throw from the goalkeeper fell to another substitute, Scott McTominay, who hit a long ball right into the back of the net from the midfield third.

The victory moved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side to fifth in the log and just three points behind Chelsea.

So far, since Ighalo’s move to Manchester United in January, the club has been unbeaten in eight games – but 10 in total.