Ighalo celebrates Al Shabab win and rekindled League Title hopes with Mum

Odion Ighalo scored a goal and provided an assist as Al Shabab boosted their Saudi Pro League title hopes with an emphatic 5-1 home win over Al Ain.

Ighalo, who scored a brace in his team’s 4-3 loss to Al Ittifaq last Friday, continued with his goalscoring run on Wednesday as the hosts ended their back-to-back losses in the league.

Brazil’s Seba opened the scoring for Al Shabab in the 36th minute and Ighalo doubled the lead with his effort in the 41st minute, thanks to an assist from Argentina’s Cristian Guanca.

For The First Time Since 16 years Of My Professional Career, Mama Was Able To Watch Me Play Live In The Stadium , One Of The Happiest Day Of My Life 😍🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/btwMiK2r1l — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) May 19, 2021

The hosts were heading into the break with a two-goal lead but it was halved by Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye, Al Ain’s only goal in the encounter.

After the break, Al Shabab continued their goals party with Ever Banega making it 3-1 and Ighalo returned Guanca’s first-half gesture with an assist for the Argentine to stretch their lead to 4-1 in the 72nd minute.