Ighalo breaks important records after five minutes debut against Chelsea

Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo made his first appearance for Manchester United in their Monday night premier league clash with Chelsea.

Anthony Martial and Harry Marguire got the two goals for Manchester United who has now beaten Chelsea three times this season, but Ighalo had little time to write his name in history.

The former Watford man came on as a late substitute and managed to impress with the first minutes he spent on the pitch.

The 30 year old completed two dribbles and had a shot on target which is more than what the entirety of Chelsea players on the night.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations golden boot winner , also became the first Nigerian to play for the Manchester giants and also the 200th player to play for Manchester United in the premier league.

Ighalo who was unlucky not to get a debut goal will hope to be in the sqaud when Manchester United take on Club Brugge in the Europa league on Thursday.