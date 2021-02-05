Ighalo breaks his silence on Relationship with Solskjaer, Option of Staying at Man United

After a period on loan at Manchester United, Odion Ighalo completed a permanent move from Shanghai Shenhua to Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab FC.

However, the Forward insists he would have penned a new deal deal with the English Premier Club if he was offered with the guarantee of game time.

Ighalo signed a two and a half year deal with Al Shabab and was unveiled on Thursday, bringing an end to a 3-year spell in China.

In 2020, the Nigerian agreed a loan move to his “dream club”, Manchester United and the fairytale saw him make 23 appearances and scored 5 goals in all competitions.

However, his final months at the Club was quite difficult for the 31 year-old, he played only 9 minutes in his single league appearance this season.

There were “frustration” and often times “pain”, the former Nigeria International explained in an interview on “No Holds barred” with former Super Eagles player Ifeanyi Udeze on Brila FM.

“I would have stayed at Manchester United if I was offered a new contract and guaranteed game time,” Ighalo said.

“Every player wants to play, but I always respect my Coach. I’m a hard worker in training and in actual game situations, It’s painful though but the decision is not yours as the footballer.

“No player wants to be on the bench particularly when you know you are fit or even better than those selected ahead of you.

“But, I respect Ole he was really good to me and gave me the chance to live my dream. I can’t feel bad or hold any grudge.”