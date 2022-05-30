Ighalo, Al Hilal SC Hero inspires Incredible Title Race

The race for the Saudi Professional League title might go down the wire now thanks to league leader’s Al Ittihad’s recent poor run of form and even more impressive, is the chasing Al Hilal’s invincibility in their last four games.

On Sunday, Al Hilal picked up their fourth consecutive win to stretch their unbeaten run in as many games.

The Blue Waves swept away the visiting Abha 2-0 and in the center of the former’s impressive show was the Nigerian Forward, Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo, who has now scored 22 league goals this season – 10 goals in 11apps – for Al Hilal, returned to the score sheet and has improved his XG and XA to 2 and 1.5 respectively..

While in the previous league game the 32 year-old bagged an assist, on Sunday, Ighalo found the back of the net to seal a comfortable 2-0 win for the side and tie Al Ittihad on points.

The top two are now only separated by the number of goals scored, but tied on 61 points and goals difference (31), with two rounds of matches left to play.

For the final run of games, Al Hilal play away to 6th placed Al Fateh (23 June) and close out the league campaign with a home game against Al Faisaly, who are at risk of sliding into relegation waters.

On the other hand, Al Ittihad who have a home and an away fixture will face both bottom sides Al Ettifaq and Al Batin respectively – the latter are in the relegation waters.