Ighalo, Ajayi Clash in Manchester United Friendly Against West Brom

Odion Jude Ighalo and Semi Ajayi were in action as Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion locked horns in a test game played at Old Trafford on Friday.

Manchester United and West Brom fielded two different teams for both friendly games that saw West Brom win the first tie 2-1.

Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James were joined by Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi in the first game.

The second group, David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw were all present along with Scott McTominay, Fred and Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo who faced his former national teammate, Ajayi, fired blank but which United won 3-1, thanks to goals from Andreas Pereira (brace) and a goal from Tahith Chong.

Semi Ajayi who has been an integral part of West Brom played the entire minutes of second game for the Championship leaders.

It will be recalled that United was supposed to face Stoke City at Carrington on Tuesday, but the fixture was scrapped after Potters’ boss Michael O’Neill tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.