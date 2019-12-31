Igbinoba writes off ambitious start of NPFL’s smaller clubs

Veteran NPFL midfielder Esosa Igbinoba has stated that teams will still be sorted with time in the NPFL despite the seemingly struggling start to life of a number of the big teams in the league which he said will soon change as the season wore on.

Igbinoba speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said he is not surprised by the fast start of the smaller NPFL clubs but stressed that most of them will soon run out of gas and won’t be able to sustain the tempo unlike the big teams that will grow well deep into the season.

“What is happening is that for the big teams, they are struggling because of fatigue but for the newly promoted teams they just came to the NPFL and they will want to prove that they can do it too, but with time they will go back to their position. The league table will soon change very soon. “