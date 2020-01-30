Igbekeme over Cup Elimination, turns Attention to Crunch League Match vs Cadiz CF

Real Zaragoza reached their bus stop in the Copa del Rey round of 16 when they hosted Real Madrid at the La Romareda on Wednesday, Los Maños were trounced 4-0.

Real Madrid who are 19 times winners of the competition steamrolled their opponents with goals from four different scorers.

Los Blancos opened the scoring early in the 6th minute through Raphael Varane and Lucas Vazquez doubled the lead (32′) as Zinedine Zidane’s men looked to be in cruise control.

Two further goals from Vinicius Junior (72′) and Karim Benzema (79′) completed the rout.

Yet, in spite of the heavy defeat, there’s actually nothing to really be ashamed of said Zaragoza midfielder, James Igbekeme.

Igbekeme played the entire duration of the game and the superiority of Real Madrid was obvious for the most part in the game, but they also had their chances in the second half.

When quizzed about what Zaragoza didn’t get right, the Nigerian said, “I don’t think anything went wrong.”

“We did our best and created a lot of chances in the second half, things just didn’t fall in place for us,” he told footballlive.

Zaragoza started their 2019-20 Copa del Rey campaign in the first round with a 1-0 win over Socuéllamos.

They then second round where they recorded a routine 3-1 victory over Gimnastic. Next up for Los Maños was Mallorca and they dispatched the Primera División coolly with a 3-1 victory at La Romareda.

The round of 16 draw then pitched them against their second La Liga opponent and the outcome halted their five-game winning streak in al competitions.

The Segunda Division will return to the league this weekend where they travel to Andalusia to face Cadiz CF.

Igbekeme has made 17 appearances for the club in the league this season and they are fourth in the log on 42 points, 6 behind table topping Cadiz.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the midfielder said,”We are back in training for the game that’s actually important, when we face Cadiz this weekend.

“We are playing against the top team and we can boost our promotion chances with a win, although it’s going to be a difficult game because we’ll be playing away from home.”