IFK Gothenburg 0-0 Hammarby: Amoo gets minutes off the bench, but fires blank

Akinkunmi Amoo was a second half substitute as Hammarby were held to a goalless result at IFK Gothenburg at the weekend.
Amoo who already has 4 goals and 2 assists to his name this season was brought on with 27 minutes left on the clock.
The 19 year-old couldn’t make a difference, but Hammarby extended their unbeaten run to six games this term in the Allsvenskan.
Bajen are now 5th on the league table and in the league, they next play Elfsborg at home at the Tele2 Arena.