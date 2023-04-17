Ifeanyi Matthew scores first goal for Zurich

Nigerian Midfielder Ifeanyi Matthew was in action for FC Zurich as they lost 4-1 away to Fc Luzern at the Swissporarena.
The defensive midfielder has been ever-present in the middle of the park since joining FC Zurich as a free agent in February.
The former Lillestrom man has started five of the teams last six games, but it wasn’t to be his night as he tasted defeat for the first time with his new side.
Despite being in good form, a win over Luzern was always going to be a big ask, and they exerted dominance by racing to a two-goal lead in the opening forty minutes.
However, Ifeanyi and co weren’t going down easy and the Nigerian midfielder took matters into his own hands before the end of the first half.
