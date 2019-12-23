Ifeanyi Ifeanyi hails impact of new Akwa United Coach Boboye

Following Sunday’s victory against Dakkada FC in the first-ever Qua Iboe derby, Akwa United midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi has commended new coach, Kennedy Boboye for his influence on the team within the short period of time.

Akwa United picked up their first away win of the season on home soil and registered consecutive victories for the first time this season on Sunday.

Veteran striker Akarandut Orok’s 17th minute effort handed Kennedy Boboye’s side their second victory in the space of five days and their third of the campaign.

However, Ifeanyi believes the former Plateau United gaffer has played a major role in changing the fortunes of the Uyo-based outfit in just a couple of games.

“Coach Kennedy Boboye coming into the team has brought a lot of confidence to the boys in terms of playing because he wants us to play at all cost no matter the situation and we give God the glory that since he came, we’ve gotten the results,” Ifeanyi told newsmen after the win over Dakkada.

The former MFM captain also went further by comparing Akwa United’s slow start to the present woes of English Premier League outfit Arsenal.

“We started the season badly but we knew that was our challenge which every other club has faced even (English Premier League side) Arsenal is still facing it,” he said.

“We knew we will come out of it,” he concluded.