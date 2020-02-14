Ifeanyi George and Nana Bonsu ruled out of Rangers game with Akwa United

Rangers international of Enugu chief coach Salisu Yusuf has received a good news consigning his injured players .

The club has welcome influential midfielder Ifeanyi George back to training on Thursday , but his return is coming too soon as he will miss the game against Akwa United on Sunday

Nana Bonsu who also missed the games against Akwa United and Jigawa Golden also started full training on Thursday, following the injury he sustained against Lobi Stars.

The club also revealed that Chiamaka Madu and Ifegwu Ojukwu will start training next week and will be available for subsequent games.

Rangers will welcome Akwa United to the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium on Sunday as they continue their revival.

The Flying Antelopes moved out of the relegation zone for the first time in eight weeks after beating Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 on Wednesday.