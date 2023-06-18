Ifeanyi Anaemena Undecided About Remo Stars Future

Remo Stars defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena had admitted a new contract with the Club is uncertain, casting doubts on his future with them after last season.

Anaemena claimed that he has had offers from the Nigeria Premier League and Foreign clubs.

The centre back who had an impressive campaign at the NPL Super 6 Playoff, helping the team secure CAF Champions League football next season.

“I don’t know If I will still be with Remo Stars next season,” said Anaemena speaking about his future.

“I returned from Saudi Arabia and decided to join Remo Stars on loan. I haven’t made any decision on my future yet, but I will tell you that offers have been coming in from NPL teams and abroad too.”