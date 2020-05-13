Ideye Vows to Expose Corruption in Super Eagles following 2014 World Cup Exclusion

Nigerian forward Brown Ideye has admitted that there is corruption in Nigeria Football, and disclosed that he will tell his own story when the time comes.

Ideye was left of the squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in the most uncertain circumstances in spite of an impressive show for the Eagles a year before at the 2013 AFCON and FIFA Confederations Cup.

However following the revelations of his former teammates Chinedu Obasi who said he asked to pay kickbacks for a place in the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Ideye has now agreed to tell his own story.

The Former West Bromwich Albion man said ‎he will expose all that took place in the selection process for players that represented Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“Before I retire, I will write a book and pour everything out,” he said in a chat with sport journalist Oma Akatugba on Instagram.

“We all know that there is a lot of corruption in our football. But, there is a limit you can go when it comes to corruption and bribery.

“So many things didn’t add up at the time. I was asking myself if I did something wrong or there was something I didn’t do.

“Not going to that World Cup, God used Keshi to sideline me for the West Bromwich Albion job.

“I haven’t told anyone what really transpired, only my spouse knows about the story. It was painful, I felt like saying something but I decided to get hold of myself.”

It would be recalled that former Super Eagles coach Daniel Amokachi said Ideye should have made the squad and was dropped for unjustified reasons.