Ideye tops Akpom in Thessaloniki Derby

The Nigerian duo of Brown Ideye and Chuba Akpom went head to head as Aris and PAOK clashed in the derby of Thessaloniki on Saturday.

But it was Ideye’s Aris that came out on top with a 4-2 win on the night, while Ideye saw action for the entire duration of the game, Akpom was a second half substitute in the encounter.

PAOK took lead with just 10 minutes into the game, through Karol Swiderski, but Daniel Larsson made it 1 – 1 seven minutes later.

Fran Velez made it 2-1 in favour of Aris to complete an half time turn around.

However, two further strikes from Lindsay Rose and Sverrir Ingason completed the rout for Aris, before Leo Matos reduced the deficit for PAOK.