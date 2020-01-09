Ideye scores Winner in R16 Greek Cup tie vs Xanthi

Brown Ideye was on target for Aris Thessaloniki in their victory over Xanthi FC in the Greek Cup round of 16 first-leg match on Wednesday.

Ideye, who failed to score in the win over rivals PAOK Thessaloniki last weekend, was the hero this time around, as he his solitary strike was enough to earn his side a slim advantage going into the second leg at home.

The former West Bromwich Albion forward scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute and was on the pitch for the entire duration.

Ideye has now scored seven goals in 20 appearances for Aris Thessaloniki this season and will be looking to add to his tally when the host Xanthi on January 14.

The winner advances into the quarter-finals.