Ideye, Nwobodo and Esiti help Goztepe earn ‘good point’ against Alanyaspor

The trio of Brown Ideye, Obinna Nwobodo and Anderson Esiti all featured in Goztepe’s league clash with Alanyaspor on Thursday.

Goztepe who are seeking in-roads back to Europe for next term have had a below par season this campaign.

Göz Göz have been particularly susceptible in defense but they’ve also struggled to find goals with consistency.

Ideye has one league goal in 19 appearances, Nwobodo is yet to register a goal in 20 appearances.

But both started the game at the Bahçesehir Okullari Stadyumu, however Ideye was pulled out before the restart, however it is unclear if it was for tactical reasons or injury concerns.

The visitors took the lead, fortuitously through a Fatih Aksoy owngoal in the 43rd minute.

Alanyaspor levelled up though, nine minutes into the second half from a Georgios Tzavellas strike.

Goztepe Manager Ünal Karaman called Esiti off the bench in the 79th minute with the sides tied 1-1 and no signs of a breakthrough likely to come for either side.

The point gained leaves Goztepe in 9th spot, but the performance was good enough for Karaman, who says they must now turn their attention to the next fixture against BB Erzurumspor.

Speaking after Thursday’s draw, the Manager said his side responded well to questions asked by the hosts and a draw was the best outcome.

‘It is an important, meaningful score for us. We will appreciate it. We played against a strong opponent with high technical abilities.

‘I can say that I congratulate my team for responding to the technical values ​​of the opponent with physical values. Hopefully, the coming weeks will be weeks when we will prepare better with the morale of the weeks we left behind and get better results with better games.’