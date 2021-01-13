Ibrahim Sunusi joins Montreal Impact on three-year deal

Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact has secured the signing of Nigerian striker Sunusi Ibrahim from 36 Lions FC.

Sunusi signed three years deal with an option of an additional year with the club.

Montreal Impact announced the deal via their website on Tuesday and the winger is expected to join up with his new side in the next few weeks.

“The Montreal Impact acquires forward Sunusi Ibrahim via a transfer from club 36 Lion FC. Ibrahim has signed a contract for the next three seasons, with an option year for 2024,” the club said.

Sunusi announced himself to the Nigeria football lovers in 2019, when he finished with season as joint-top leading scorer in Nigeria professional football league, with 10 goals in 22 games.

The former Nasarawa United striker also earned three caps at the Under-23 national team level for Nigeria and scoring once in the process.