Ibrahim Sunusi: Desperate, Tired and Determined to Play in Europe

Striker Sunusi Ibrahim has said he is determined to leave Nigeria and in favor of a move to Europe for a new club in January.

Ibrahim told www.brila.net “he is tired of playing in the NPFL”, after his many shots at national team assignments at the U23 as well as the home based national team.

He said he should by now be playing abroad and he is ambitious to see this come through. He currently trains with Road Safety FC.

“I’m travelling in January to Europe. I’m training with Road Safety FC . Seriously I am facing some challenges because a player like me I don’t suppose to stay at home, I should be playing abroad but for me I don’t think there is a problem. I don’t want to play Nigerian league again because every Person wants success and progress, so I need to progress. I don’t want to stay in Nigeria league again.”