Ibenegbu delighted with Rangers new find form

Rangers international of Enugu veteran midfielder Ikechukwu Ibenegbu is relishing his side’s new fine form after another impressive draw at in form Akwa United.

The 2019-2020 CAF Confederation cup campaigner forced the promise keepers to a goalless draw on match day 19 of the Nigerian professional league at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Sunday.

Following the results, Ibenegbu who once represented Enyimba of Aba described the game as tough one and said the team is happy to pick a point.

He added that the team must turn attention quickly to the next two home games.

Ikechukwu Ibenegbu:”Tough game against Akwa United. We showed character and pulled off a draw. Now to get ready for our two home games this week” — @RangersInt’Ifc (@rangersint) February 9, 2020

“Tough game against Akwa United. We showed character and pulled off a draw. Now to get ready for our two home games this week”he told the club Twitter

Rangers are now unbeaten on thier last five matches and they will hope to extend it to six games when they host Jigawa Golden Stars at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium on Wednesday.