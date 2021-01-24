“I wish everyone at the club the best”, Mesut Ozil leaves Arsenal

English Premier League side Arsenal have confirmed midfielder Mesut Ozil has left the club after nearly seasons at he Emirates Stadium.

Ozil joins Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce on permanent deal and on a free transfer.

The 32 year-old has penned a three and half-year deal with the Istanbul club despite not playing football for nearly a year.

He was frozen out of the Arsenal squad at different times by Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta before he was left out of the season’s squad list this campaign by the current Arsenal Boss.

The club announced Ozil’s departure in a statement on its website and Mikel Arteta said, “It was a privilege to play alongside him and, more recently, coach him.”

The 2014 World Cup winner bid farewell to the club:

“I’d like to thank Edu Gaspar for helping bring about a professional and dignified solution in the past few days, and I wish everyone at the club the best in their attempt to continue to bring Arsenal back to the top, where we belong.”

Ozil was a four-time FA Cup winner with Arsenal including the 2016-17 edition which also had Alex Iwobi in the Gunners squad.