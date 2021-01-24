“I wish everyone at the club the best”, Mesut Ozil leaves Arsenal

Adebanjo
Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel, Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech and Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil lift up the FA Cup trophy as Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (R) looks on as Arsenal players celebrate their victory over Chelsea in the English FA Cup final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on May 27, 2017. Aaron Ramsey scored a 79th-minute header to earn Arsenal a stunning 2-1 win over Double-chasing Chelsea on Saturday and deliver embattled manager Arsene Wenger a record seventh FA Cup. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

English Premier League side Arsenal have confirmed midfielder Mesut Ozil has left the club after nearly seasons at he Emirates Stadium.

Ozil joins Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce on permanent deal and on a free transfer.

 

The 32 year-old has penned a three and half-year deal with the Istanbul club despite not playing football for nearly a year.

 

He was frozen out of the Arsenal squad at different times by Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta before he was left out of the season’s squad list this campaign by the current Arsenal Boss.

 

The club announced Ozil’s departure in a statement on its website and Mikel Arteta said, “It was a privilege to play alongside him and, more recently, coach him.”

 

The 2014 World Cup winner bid farewell to the club:

I’d like to thank Edu Gaspar for helping bring about a professional and dignified solution in the past few days, and I wish everyone at the club the best in their attempt to continue to bring Arsenal back to the top, where we belong.

 

Ozil was a four-time FA Cup winner with Arsenal including the 2016-17 edition which also had Alex Iwobi in the Gunners squad.

