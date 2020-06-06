I Will Walk off! Manchester United Forward Ighalo issues Racism Warning

Manchester United’s Nigerian Striker Odion Ighalo says he would walk off the pitch if he was ever subjected to racial abuse again.

Ighalo who is on loan at Manchester United told Sky Sports that if Match officials fail to act in such a situation he would be left no choice than to leave the pitch.

Recounting his experience of racial abuse in China, when he played for Changchun Yatai, Ighalo told Sky Sports that a fellow footballer directed racial slurs at him during a League game.

‘I reported the incident to my club officials after the game and they ensured something would be done about it. After the game it is customary to shake hands with the opposition players, but I shunned it and headed stormed straight for the locker room.’

‘I didn’t press further with the issue because, my kind of person I don’t really like to drag matters with people.

‘No person should have to deal with such things, no footballer should be subjected to any form of abuse by a fellow footballer or anybody for that matter.’

Asked if he would have acted differently now, particularly with race tensions high following the gruesome murder of former American college Footballer George Floyd, Ighalo answered in the affirmative.

‘If it happened now, I will report to the Referee and officials, but if nothing is done about it, I will walk off,’ he said.