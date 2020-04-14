I Will Never Coach Super Eagles Again – Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has revealed that he will never manage the Nigeria national team again, insisting he was treated badly during his time in charge.

Oliseh, who had a total of 52 caps for Nigeria, managed the Eagles between 2015 and 2016, before quitting unceremoniously due to unresolved issues with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Speaking in an Instagram live chat with Sports Extra on Monday, the former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund midfielder recalled the incidents that led to his exit in 2016.

“No, I don’t have the intention of ever coaching the (Super) Eagles again. I loved working with the boys, I love coaching my country, but the atmosphere around it was no longer healthy.”

“I didn’t want the job anymore. Health-wise I was not feeling too good; secondly, we were owed salaries. I was spending money on my health and on my team. I just couldn’t die on the job.

“Truth is, we have a foreign coach now and from what I heard and know, he is being paid four times the wages Stephen Keshi and I were paid and these are two players (himself and Keshi) who won trophies for Nigeria.”

“I’ve never heard Gernot Rohr complain about wages. Keshi, while he was coaching, was always complaining, when I was coaching for four months, I was unpaid, for six months my assistants were unpaid, so I had to leave the job; we were also being frustrated.”

Oliseh who called time on his career in 2006, last managed Dutch side, Fortuna Sittard in 2018.