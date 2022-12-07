I will miss you! Hazard Quits Int’l football

Eden Hazard has called time on his international career with the Belgium National team at the age of 31, putting an end to a 14-year relationship with the Red Devils.

Hazard made his international bow in 2008 at the age of 17 against Luxembourg in a friendly encounter, and has had quite a journey with the Red devils.

The midfielder inspired his team to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2018 finishing third in that tournament.

He also formed a formidable attacking force alongside Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku and was part of the group of Belgian players that was dubbed the golden generation.

Taking to Instagram to confirm his decision, he wrote:

A page turns today… Thank you for your love.

Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008.

I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready.

I will miss you.

Belgium had a disappointing run at this World Cup in Qatar, as Belgium failed to come through the group stage.