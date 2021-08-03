I want to win titles with Olympiacos – Onyekuru

Henry Onyekuru has stated his objective is to win multiple titles with Olympiacos and play every season in the UEFA Champions League.

Onyekuru completed a permanent move from AS Monaco, penning a 5-year deal that cost the Greek champions €4.5 million.

Speaking after his presentation, the winger spoke of his admiration for the club and their winning culture.

“I know it’s a big club in Greece; the biggest, and I have a good ambition and a target every season to always be in the champions League,” Onyekuru told the club’s website.

“I know two Nigerians who have played here before. I’m just here to contribute and to give my 100 percent. To become champion countless times, achieve more goals and aim, for the club.”

Meanwhile, Olympiacos will continue their Champions league qualifying campaign Today when they face Ludogorets in the first-leg third qualifying round of the competition.

The Nigerian isn’t expected to suit up for the Red-Whites Tonight, but Manager Pedro Martins optimism in the Nigerian’s quality.