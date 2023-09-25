I Want to Win the League with Rangers – Ilechukwu

Rangers head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has provided reassurance to the club’s supporters, stating that his team will regain its position among the elites in the Nigeria Premier Football League.
Ilechukwu made this declaration during a press conference following the Coal City outfit’s 1-1 draw against Alpha FC in a friendly match held in Ebonyi.
Addressing journalists, Ilechukwu expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to reclaim their status as one of the top teams in the league.
He emphasized the determination and hard work that the players and coaching staff are putting in to achieve this goal.
“We are doing all we need to do to ensure we take Rangers back to where it rightly belongs, which is the top,” he stated according to Taiwo Adesanya.
“Winning the league and doing creditably well on the continent is a target I have set for myself and the players. It is achievable with all the support we are getting from the government and management.”