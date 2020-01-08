I Want to win the League with Akwa United – Orok

Last season Akwa United were contenders of the NPFL title, but the hopes of a first ever league title was dashed by poor results and a Coach vs Management crisis during the Super Six Playoffs.

This term the club started off with a new Coach, but it didn’t change much.

Another managerial reshuffle and what started off as a poor season is beginning to show color and renewed belief that Akwa United could have a shot.

After sacking John Obuh, the two times Aiteo Cup winners appointed Kennedy Boboye, who won the league three seasons ago.

Boboye has been an instant hit bringing the new Manager bounce as the Club are currently have a 100 percent win record in the four games he has been in charge.

One man whose inclusion in the team has also brought a new lease of life, Akarandut Orok, believes they have a real shout as title contenders this season.

“Our target is the NPFL title, but most clubs want to win it. I want to win it for the first time because when I was with Enyimba I didn’t win it,” Orok told www.brila.net.

So far this season, Orok has netted four goals in five league appearances for the club and the striker is relieving his 2009 season when he finished as top scorer of the league.

But while the personal record sounds tempting, the 32 year-old said he’s focused on team objectives.

“For now am focused on the team making a league title bid, if the highest goalscorer honor comes I’ll take it but my target for now is the title race with the team.”