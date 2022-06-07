I Still Get Goosebumps Thinking About It – Dessers

An inch perfect cross connected by a well placed header announced Cyriel Dessers on the International scene as he grabbed his debut goal on his first start for Nigeria.
The goal against Mexico was a incredible moment for 27 year-old who switched international allegiance in 2020 to represent Nigeria.
Goosebumps. He says the thought of that moment still feels surreal and aims to grab more.
“That’s an amazing feeling,” Dessers referred to his first international goal. “That’s something you dream of for years and to score this goal, it was happening in a big stadium in the States.”
“It’s hard to believe actually and still when I talk about it I get goosebumps. It’s a really nice feeling. But I hope there’ll be some more goals to come.”
Dessers was back in action against Ecuador, but he fire blank as Nigeria fell 1-0, days after the defeat to Mexico.
Both games coming under the new Super Eagles head Coach Jose Peseiro ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, but in spite of the defeats the team has grown in confidence, Dessers suggests.
“These were not easy games, these are really good teams who are going to the World Cup, I think Mexico is even 9th in the World ranking.
“If you look at the results of course we can not happy, but if you look at the performances, I think we didn’t perform badly especially in the second halves against Mexico and Ecuador.
“I think we dominated both teams and that gives us confidence going into the qualifiers.”