I put Pressure on my Players! Ranieri sounds a warning to Emmanuel Dennis and Co

Emmanuel Dennis will come under scrutiny with new Watford Boss Claudio Ranieri hoping to make an instant impact at the club following the sacking of Xisco Munoz after a string of poor results.

This season Dennis has converted just two goals in seven league appearances and played over 500 minutes in the process.

He’ll need to step up his game with Liverpool coming to town and Ranieri likely to hand him a starter’s spot Saturday.

On his return to England and his approach to helping the club get their campaign back on track, the 69 year-old spoke with the Club’s Media Channel:

‘In England everybody knows me; from Chelsea or Leicester, I want the team to try to score goals.

‘We have very good players in front, very fast I want to close the space and help the defence line.’

‘I love the pressure and I also put a lot of pressure on my players.’

‘I think there are very good players and of course I have my philosophy, my mentality we have to work hard to change a little thing. I’ve started work with a few of the players because there are some injured and others on international break.

‘I hope to make a very good campaign this year. Our next match is against Liverpool and I have to work quickly and hard and hope that my players understand me fast.’

‘The first idea is to be very safe, we want to secure those 40 points.’