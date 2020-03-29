I Miss My Job! Osimhen’s speaks from Isolation in France

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen says he has missed staying away from football and can’t wait for the ongoing pandemic to be over.

Football and other sports events have been suspended all over the world due to the growing global coronavirus concerns.

Osimhen and other football stars have been out of work in the past few weeks and there is no latest development of them returning to the of play very soon.

The Lille forward took to his social media handle to express his frustration on Friday.

The forward posted a picture of himself along with caption “I Miss Doing My Job.” he shared on Twitter.

I miss doing my JOB😩🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sJCpDbszOF — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) March 27, 2020

Osimhen, 21 has scored 18 goals in all competitions this campaign, with 13 of the goals coming in the league and others in the Champions league and French cup game.

Osimhen is fourth highest 4th best scorer in Ligue 1, behind PSG striker Kylian Mbappé, Monaco’s Ben Yedder, 18 and Dembélé, 16.

The former Wolfsburg player has also scored four goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and three coming in the current 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Osimhen won the U-17 with Nigeria back in 2015 where he finished the tournament as the top scorer, he also scored three goals for the national U-23 team.