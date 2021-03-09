“I Love them” Goztepe Coach Praises Nwobodo, Esiti after Erzurum Win

Göztepe S.K. returned to winning ways in the Super Lig with Nigerian duo Obinna Nwobodo and Anderson Esiti contributing to the side’s 3-1 thumping of Erzurum BB at home on Monday night.

Nwobodo started and played all 90 minutes, while January signing Esiti was called from the bench.

In the previous league outing Ünal Karaman’s men threw away the opportunity to extend their winning streak to four games, drawing 1-1 with Alanyaspor.

Göz Göz took a first half lead, despite being second best in the game, but would eventually yield and held on for a point.

However, on Monday they showed an entirely different mentality, dominating play and went ahead in the opening four minutes from a Leo Schwechlen own goal.

The visitors levelled up after the break, but a few changes were effected by the home side, Esiti among the new inclusions and it changed the game’s complexion.

Halil Akbunar (83′) and a penalty by Alpaslan Ozturk (90+7′) restored Göztepe’s lead and eventual wrap up the encounter.

In his post-match presser, Karaman praised his players’ and team cohesion & chemistry.

‘All of my players are respectful to each other and they get results that will make our community happy in return of the support. I thank all of them individually, I love them all very much,’ said the Coach.

Monday’s did extend the club’s unbeaten run to five games and moved them further into the top half of the table.

Goztepe will be on the road this weekend when they next face Ankaragücü.