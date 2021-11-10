I learned a lot from him! Osimhen welcomes the return of “big brother” Ighalo

Victor Osimhen believes the return of Odion Ighalo to the Super Eagles will boost Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar as well as doing well at the AFCON next year.
Osimhen, who is Nigeria’s top goal scorer since 2019 when Ighalo called it quits with International football, will remain the first choice Forward according to the head Coach, Gernot Rohr amidst concerns there might conflicts.
But, the 22 year-old likened the veteran striker to a big brother figure whom, “I really love a lot and learned a lot from and admire so much.”
“It feels good for the team and of course the Coaches and the Federation know what is best for the team,” said Osimhen about the decision to bring the 32 year-old out of retirement.
“We welcome him with open arms and we’re looking forward to receiving him in the camp. Like I said before he is like a big brother to me and I really love him a lot. I learned a lot from him and admire him so much.
“For me it is important to have him in the squad and like I said before we all have a common goal to qualify the nation for the World Cup and do well in the Afcon so whatsoever is good for the team I believe the Coach and Federation will bring it to play.”