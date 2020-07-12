I Hail O! Abu Azeez Leaves Warri Wolves

Midfielder Abu Azeez has announced his departure from Warri Wolves after a season with the NPFL club.

Azeez made the announcement through his social media handle on Friday and he thanked the club’s management for giving him the opportunity to wear their jersey again.

“A huge thank you to the managements, staffs, coaches and players of @Warri_Wolves_FC for giving me a chance to do what i love to do and in an environment where i was able to do it happily, coming back for a second spell was a great memory” he wrote on the social media.

It would be recalled that the captain of Nigeria’s Beach soccer team called out the club on the social media for owing the players salaries, but he later apologized to the management and deleted the post.

The Midfielder has played for Kwara United, Enyimba, 3SC, Rangers and Remo Stars.