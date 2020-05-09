I Had Zero Chance of Playing for Three Lions – Ola Aina

Defender Ola Aina has opened up on his reasons for choosing Nigeria ahead of England, insisting it would always be difficult to get a call-up from the English national team.

Aina, 23, committed his international future to Nigeria in 2017 after turning out for England at various youth levels.

The Chelsea Academy product has gone on to represent the three-time African champions at a major tournament after featuring at the last Nations Cup in Egypt.

Speaking in an Instagram live session, the London-born defender admitted it would be difficult breaking into the Three Lions squad, adding that the Nigeria Football Federation offered him the chance to play for the Super Eagles right away.

“England was never going to give me a chance to play for the senior team, that’s the difference. Nigeria gave me the pathway to play for their senior team,” said Aina.

“I probably would have made it there at some point but Nigeria told me I can make it here now, it was a no-brainer.”

Aina has 17 caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles team that won bronze at the 2019 Afcon.